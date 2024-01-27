Maratha quota: Manoj Jarange calls off protest as Maharashtra government accepts all demands

Jarange ended his indefinite fast after drinking a glass of juice offered by the chief minister.

The 40-year-old activist had planned to stage a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai from Friday.

However, government officials held several meetings with him in Vashi on Friday to discuss his demands.

Late at night, the government sent a delegation with a draft ordinance regarding the demands.

On Saturday morning, Jarange announced that he was calling off his agitation as the government had accepted all his demands.