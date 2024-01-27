Reserved category certificate case: SC stays Calcutta HC proceedings, issues notice to Bengal govt

NEW DELHI: In a special sitting on Saturday, the Supreme Court stayed all proceedings before the Calcutta High Court in a matter relating to alleged irregularities in the issuance of reserved category certificates and admission of MBBS candidates in state-run medical colleges and hospitals in West Bengal.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the matter, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud issued notice to the West Bengal government and the original petitioner in the case.

It also stayed the orders passed by the single-judge bench and the division bench in the matter which led to a public conflict between two judges of the Calcutta High Court.