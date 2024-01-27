'Some alliances can't do justice to own members,' says Union minister amid Bihar scramble

LUCKNOW: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday took an apparent jibe at the INDIA bloc saying "Some people are unable to do justice in their own alliance."

Thakur made the remark in Lucknow while attending the prize distribution of the 19th Asian and 4th Para and National Games.

"Some people are unable to do justice in their own alliance. And due to this, you can see what is happening in states one after the other," Thakur told reporters.