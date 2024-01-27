Superstar not a ‘Sanghi, says Aishwarya Rajnikanth defending her father

Aishwarya Rajnikanth, at the audio launch of her new directorial Lal Salaam, expressed concern over her father and South Indian superstar Rajnikanth being branded a 'Sanghi', a word used to describe those associated with the Sangh parivar.

“I try to stay away from social media. But my team comes back and keeps showing me what people talk about. Recently, people keep saying one word -- Sanghi -- and I don’t understand why people call him that. Let me say this – Superstar Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was a Sanghi, he would not do Lal Salaam. This film can be done only by a man with a lot of humanity.” she said.

Rajnikanth was among the few figures from the Southern film industry to attend the Ram Mandir consecration on January 22. Other prominent figures from down South at the event included actor-director Dhanush, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan.

Rajnikanth’s presence at the event did not sit well with a large section of his fans who have been opposing his association with the BJP.