Kerala: Trolling of celebs on Ram Mandir stance spurs 'secularism' debate

KOCHI: Kerala is a state that has always tom-tommed its secular nature. However, the recent cyber attacks, trolling and political branding targeted at the likes of K S Chithra, Revathi, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha and Shashi Tharoor for their posts related to the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya have sparked debates on whether the current Kerala model of secularism is lopsided. adding fuel to the fire, Thrissur MLA P Balachandran of the CPI posted an unsavoury story linked to the ramayana – and later withdrew it – on Thursday. TNIE gauges the public mood
"Everyone is entitled to have and express their views. From that perspective, I do not think it was improper of K S Chithra or Revathi to express themselves on an occasion that was auspicious to them. But there are times when I disagree with the way people express opinions, whether Left or Right.
And yes, it is a pseudo-secular scene here because people often tend to take positions based on uninformed point of views.
-Bharath Surya M, cricketer
Keralam has become a hub, rather the only hope for pseudo-secularists, for whom secularism is synonymous to silencing the rights of the majority! Ironically, the so-called secular state controls the revenues from Hindu temples that it governs.
-Priya Venugopal, researcher & musician
The secular vs non-secular discord is what led to caustic criticism of people like K S Chithra for speaking out. And, what is wrong in saying ‘Sri Rama…Jayarama’? I believe her and Revathi’s comments became an issue because they are celebrities.
In terms of secularism, first they should stop teaching under-18 children religion. Such indoctrination harms the secular fabric of society. I would say religious bias is strong here. The balance is very fragile.
-Akhil Darshan, dance teacher
What actor Revathi did was speak her mind out. Why is it that we cannot be open with our beliefs? Why is saying Jai Shri Ram treated like a sin? Why are we called ‘Sanghi’ if we wear a ‘chandana kuri’ (sandal paste on forehead)?
This is pseudo-secularism. There are people I know even among Hindus who secretly perform rituals, but criticise Hindu beliefs outside. This is the mask they wear. And there are too many wearing such masks here.
-Maya G, homemaker
Near my flat, many were bursting crackers and celebrating the Ram temple consecration. Those who celebrate this as a normal temple being built are being obtuse. This is being built after a mosque was illegally demolished, and that was evident in the SC judgment, too. The idol ceremony was done with elections in sight. And the way the government celebrated it was against the tenets of our Constitution. So celebrating the consecration points to an individual shedding one’s secular mask. The reason why Revathi et al. faced backlash.
-Nihala Nasar, travel coordinator
It’s a perfect day to ask about secularism in Kerala! Didn’t you see the disgusting story posted by Thrissur MLA Balachandran? Is that secularism? As a Christian hailing from Thrissur, I was enraged. Of Iate, I have seen many of my Hindu friends – the non-Sangh kind – express their frustration in private conversations about feeling ‘inferior’ in Kerala. What Revathi voiced out is not an isolated emotion. By the way, your own paper recently reported on ‘palm-chopping’ statements of a Samastha youth leader. Did you see any ‘intellectual’ outrage? That’s Kerala model of secularism in a nutshell.
-Saji Francis, self-employed
As an individual and artist, I generally prefer to keep myself away from controversies, and always wish to see harmony. However, comments like what the Thrissur MLA made are nasty. Secularism should not mean targeting a community. Treat all religions with equal respect. The same applies to the cyber attack on K S Chithra. All she said was to light lamps at Hindu households on Pran Prathishta day at Ayodhya. Yes, there may have been politics involved in the event. But that does not take away the sanctity of Lord Rama or his birthplace to Hindu believers. Counter the BJP or Modi politically, not by disregarding or hurting Hindu sentiments.
-Gopika K M, Koodiyattam artist
True secularism is not possible without mutual respect. What’s been happening in Kerala is bullying of the majority community. It’s evident that not many want to put up with it anymore.
Citizens are being harassed for their faith. It’s sheer hypocrisy and fascism of the Leftist ecosystem. It’s a pathetic situation that strong and successful women like K S Chithra, Revathi and Nithya Menen are being reviled for sharing their beliefs and joy! Just imagine the predicament of the common folk. Secularism isn’t a one-way thing. It’s time we call out the pseudo-secularism prevalent in Kerala. The voices will get louder.
-Lakshmi Sreekumar, HR professional
India is standing at an important crossroads now. On one side, we are on our way to being a global superpower—economically, militarily, and geopolitically. On the other side, we are still a divided nation, and many sections of us still carry the wounds of the past. The only balm to heal this pain and to move towards an inclusive path to glory. Pains of the past are evident in the form of cyberbullying and trolling, and the victims are always unsuspecting citizens, especially women, who put forward their innocent opinions. Just look at the recent cases of cyberbullying/trolling against K S Chithra, Revathi and Nithya Menen. Let Republic Day be an occasion that reminds us of the healing power of our Constitution and its leading principles.
-Harish P I, manufacturing industry professional
Kerala is a democratic place where you can air your views freely. In the case of the demolition of Babri Masjid, what happened was wrong. It felt like whoever supported the consecration of the Ram temple catered to the agenda of a section in the majority. In Revathi’s post, she stated that being born a Hindu, there was some sort of a compulsion to keep her beliefs suppressed. That’s misleading. I believe the majority community shouldn’t have any fear of being labelled or isolated. Why this unnecessary fear? Practising Hindu beliefs is not condemned anywhere; it becomes a problem when you start targeting other religions.
-Kavya Tara Kamal, content writer
In the past 100 years, the Sangh parivar has created a narrative that India’s secularism has sustained because Hindus have been accommodating. This is by hiding certain histories, like how some Hindu temples were built over Buddhist or Jainist holy places, and how warring kingdoms destroyed each other’s religious places, and showing only a certain community as the villain. Revathi, Chithra and people like them are proof that this narrative has been successfully propagated. And as they reveal this side, people who share the same ideology support them. But, some will naturally call them out as well.
-Anuraj K A, techie
Idon’t believe everyone who supported the consecration of Ram temple is associated with a particular political ideology. For example, K S Chithra… there was a sense of divinity in the message she shared. I did not feel the same in Revathi’s post. It felt like celebrities like her were using the current scenario to get the Centre’s attention. In Shashi Tharoor’s case, he just stated that there’s no need to relinquish Lord Ram to the saffron party – Ram is for everyone. He was just sticking to his beliefs as a Hindu, and there was no need for a backlash.
-Afzal A, sales official