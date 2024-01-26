Kerala: Trolling of celebs on Ram Mandir stance spurs 'secularism' debate

KOCHI: Kerala is a state that has always tom-tommed its secular nature. However, the recent cyber attacks, trolling and political branding targeted at the likes of K S Chithra, Revathi, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha and Shashi Tharoor for their posts related to the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya have sparked debates on whether the current Kerala model of secularism is lopsided. adding fuel to the fire, Thrissur MLA P Balachandran of the CPI posted an unsavoury story linked to the ramayana – and later withdrew it – on Thursday. TNIE gauges the public mood

"Everyone is entitled to have and express their views. From that perspective, I do not think it was improper of K S Chithra or Revathi to express themselves on an occasion that was auspicious to them. But there are times when I disagree with the way people express opinions, whether Left or Right.

And yes, it is a pseudo-secular scene here because people often tend to take positions based on uninformed point of views.

-Bharath Surya M, cricketer

Keralam has become a hub, rather the only hope for pseudo-secularists, for whom secularism is synonymous to silencing the rights of the majority! Ironically, the so-called secular state controls the revenues from Hindu temples that it governs.

-Priya Venugopal, researcher & musician

The secular vs non-secular discord is what led to caustic criticism of people like K S Chithra for speaking out. And, what is wrong in saying ‘Sri Rama…Jayarama’? I believe her and Revathi’s comments became an issue because they are celebrities.

In terms of secularism, first they should stop teaching under-18 children religion. Such indoctrination harms the secular fabric of society. I would say religious bias is strong here. The balance is very fragile.

-Akhil Darshan, dance teacher