'Aaye ram gaye ram', says Kharge on Nitish's resignation, calls it an 'expected move'

KALABURAGI: Though AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge looked perturbed by the developments in Bihar politics while speaking with press persons on Sunday, he tried to downplay it by saying that the move of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was expected.

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan he had joined less than 18 months ago and the opposition bloc INDIA. He is all set to form a government with the support of the BJP-led NDA.

Kharge added, "Aise desh mein bahut saare log hein, aaya ram gaya ram. (There are many people in the country like 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram' - the phrase refers to frequent turncoating and switching sides).