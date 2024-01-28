'Aaye ram gaye ram', says Kharge on Nitish's resignation, calls it an 'expected move'

KALABURAGI: Though AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge looked perturbed by the developments in Bihar politics while speaking with press persons on Sunday, he tried to downplay it by saying that the move of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was expected.
JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan he had joined less than 18 months ago and the opposition bloc INDIA. He is all set to form a government with the support of the BJP-led NDA.
Kharge added, "Aise desh mein bahut saare log hein, aaya ram gaya ram. (There are many people in the country like 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram' - the phrase refers to frequent turncoating and switching sides).
Kharge said five days back, the National President of RJD Lalu Prasad Yadav had spoken about the political developments in Bihar and hinted him that JD(U) led by Nitish Kumar might leave the INDIA alliance. Though the developments were expected, both Lalu Prasad and himself (Mallikarjun Kharge) were trying to keep the alliance intact. That is why he (Kharge) did not say anything to press persons on the matter yesterday (Saturday).
"If he (Nitish) wanted to stay, he would have stayed but he wants to go. That's why we already knew this, but to keep the INDIA Alliance intact, if we say something wrong, the wrong message will be sent", Kharge stated.
"Now Nitish Kumar has decided to end the tie-up with the INDIA alliance and forge an alliance with NDA. If he wants to go, we would not prevent him," he further added.
When asked whether he was disappointed by the development, he evaded answering. Kharge said that RJD is also a strong party and Nitish quitting the alliance would make no big impact on the INDIA alliance.
The RJD had on Sunday morning put out a full-page advertisement in leading newspapers in the state, edging out the Janata Dal (United) supremo and projecting Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. In the full-page advertisement, which only carried a magnified image of Tejashwi, the RJD thanked the deputy CM for several developmental initiatives ranging from giving over 4 lakh government jobs to enhancing the state's tourism potential.
In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP at 78; JD(U) at 45, Congress at 19, the CPI (M-L) at 12, CPI(M) and CPI at 2 each, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s at 4. Another two seats are with the AIMIM and an Independent.
On seat sharing between INDIA alliance Partners, the AICC President said that the Congress Party has constituted a 6-member committee of senior leaders. It has been discussed with senior leaders of all the partners of the INDIA alliance, the Congress party has agreed with some parties and the process is in progress with some other parties. It will continue till the last minute, Kharge said.
Speaking on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Mallikarjun Kharge said that after a gap of 2 days, it would begin today in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. Dates of the Yatra have been fixed at Telangana, Dehradun, Orissa, Kerala States. Former AICC President Rahul Gandhi has taken the lead on the yatra and there is an overwhelming response to the Yatra, he said.
Kharge said that he too is participating in the Yatra wherever possible.
On the BJP's preparation for the Lok Sabha elections, Kharge asked the scribes not to compare the parties. "We too are making preparations on our way," Kharge said.