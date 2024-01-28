LIVE | Nitish set to form govt with BJP after resignation as Bihar CM, PM congratulates him

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar is likely to resign after chairing a meeting of JD(U) MLAs at his official residence on Sunday morning, according to reports. The JD(U) legislature party had earlier authorised Nitish to take a final call on the present political situation in the state.
Following the meeting, he is likely to visit the Raj Bhavan at around 11 am and submit his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.
He will then stake claim to form a new government with the BJP's support, as per reports.
It will be the second volte-face by Kumar in less than 18 months, when he had dumped the BJP, accusing it of having tried to engineer a split in the JD(U), and joined hands with the RJD-Congress combine, with which he had severed his ties in 2017.