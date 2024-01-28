LIVE | Nitish set to form govt with BJP after resignation as Bihar CM, PM congratulates him

1. The 18-month grand alliance government aka the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar has collapsed with Nitish Kumar's resignation as CM

2. This is the JD(U) chief's second political volte face in less than 18 months. He will now return to the BJP-led NDA alliance

3. RJD leaders and Congress leaders in the state are busy discussing their future in the current situation

2. The 72-year-old had held a meeting with JD(U) MLAs at 10 am today after which he met the Bihar Governor at around 11 and resigned as Chief Minister

3. The JD(U) and BJP together have more than 122 members in the 243-strong assembly. The magic figure is 122

4. Strength of Bihar Assembly is 243.

RJD = 79 MLAs

BJP = 78

JD(U) = 45

Congress = 19

CPI (M-L) = 12

CPI(M) = 2

CPI = 2

HAM (S) = 4

AIMIM = 1

Independent = 1

5. Bihar's coalition govt comprises of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United), Indian National Congress (INC) and Left parties including Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation-CPIML (Liberation) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM)

6. Nitish's move has struck a massive blow to the 28-party INDIA Opposition alliance, months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls

7. In 2022, Nitish had formed the Bihar government in alliance with Lalu Yadav-led RJD, the Congress and Left parties, after breaking ties with the NDA