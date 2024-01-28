LIVE | Nitish set to form govt with BJP after resignation as Bihar CM, PM congratulates him

Nation

72-year-old JD(U) chief said he was feeling uncomfortable in the Grand Alliance; Congress said the people of Bihar would never forgive his betrayal
New state govt likely by evening today

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to form a new government with the BJP-led NDA's support. It is likely to be in place by the evening.

He submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar on Sunday morning. The governor asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed.

NDA leaders arrive at Nitish's official residence in Patna for a lunch meeting

Congress compares Nitish Kumar to a 'chameleon'

The Congress on Sunday said that the people of Bihar would never forgive his betrayal, comparing him to a chameleon. The party said that the Prime Minister and the BJP is scared of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and hence created political drama to divert the attention of people.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said they would strive to keep the INDIA alliance intact.

Not comfortable in Grand Alliance: Nitish

Nitish Kumar told reporters outside Raj Bhavan that he was feeling uncomfortable in the Grand Alliance. It was difficult to work with RJD in the alliance, he added.

He claimed that even in seat-sharing talks, the INDIA alliance bloc had not made much progress. He said he would leave the earlier alliance and form a new alliance

BJP legislature party gets new leader, deputy

After the BJP's Bihar unit met today, Vinod Tawde, the state in-charge told media that Samrat Choudhary has been elected as leader of the BJP legislature party and Vijay Kumar Sinha as the deputy leader.

BJP MLAs have approved the proposal to form an NDA government in Bihar with JD(U)'s support, said Tawde.

Nitish claims the NDA has support of 128 MLAs in 243-member assembly

The magic figure is 122

Nitish submits resignation, PM congratulates Nitish over phone

Nitish submitted his resignation letter to the Governor around 11 today. Reportedly, he did so after a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who congratulated the former.

Nitish has been asked to continue as caretaker CM till the new government is formed.

Yet another U-turn by Nitish: Key Points

1. The 18-month grand alliance government aka the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar has collapsed with Nitish Kumar's resignation as CM

2. This is the JD(U) chief's second political volte face in less than 18 months. He will now return to the BJP-led NDA alliance

3. RJD leaders and Congress leaders in the state are busy discussing their future in the current situation

2. The 72-year-old had held a meeting with JD(U) MLAs at 10 am today after which he met the Bihar Governor at around 11 and resigned as Chief Minister

3. The JD(U) and BJP together have more than 122 members in the 243-strong assembly. The magic figure is 122

4. Strength of Bihar Assembly is 243.

RJD = 79 MLAs

BJP = 78

JD(U) = 45

Congress = 19

CPI (M-L) = 12

CPI(M) = 2

CPI = 2

HAM (S) = 4

AIMIM = 1

Independent = 1

5. Bihar's coalition govt comprises of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United), Indian National Congress (INC) and Left parties including Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation-CPIML (Liberation) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM)

6. Nitish's move has struck a massive blow to the 28-party INDIA Opposition alliance, months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls

7. In 2022, Nitish had formed the Bihar government in alliance with Lalu Yadav-led RJD, the Congress and Left parties, after breaking ties with the NDA

HAM (S) ministers may join NDA with Nitish

Our correspondent Rajesh Kumar Thakur says 6-8 ministers including legislators from Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) are expected to take oath at the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as CM.

The HAM (S) had joined the NDA in July 2023.

Nitish Kumar: A crafty cat with nine lives

The situation is a mirror of August 2022. Nitish had snapped ties with the NDA and formed a government with the Grand Alliance despite getting the 2020 assembly mandate as an NDA member. Even then, he had given himself time to prepare before taking a shot at Delhi.

Parties taking stock of situation

BJP leaders went into a huddle at the Patna party office on Saturday where a meeting attended by MPs and members of the state legislature, besides in-charge for Bihar Vinod Tawde, continued till late in the evening.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal held a meeting of its leaders on Saturday to take stock of the situation and chalk out a future course of action. After the meeting, RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha told reporters that "all leaders unanimously authorised the party supremo (Lalu Prasad) to take any decision regarding the developments that may take place today or tomorrow".

Decision after assessing any political development: Bihar BJP chief ahead of Nitish's touted U-turn

Leaders to attend swearing-in ceremony

Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda along with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan are likely to go to Patna to attend the swearing in ceremony in the evening today at the Raj Bhavan.

'INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse'

Janata Dal (United)'s political adviser and spokesperson K C Tyagi told reporters in Delhi on Saturday that the grand alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of collapse, and accused a section of the Congress leadership of repeatedly "insulting" Kumar.

"The INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar," he said.

All eyes on Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar is likely to resign after chairing a meeting of JD(U) MLAs at his official residence on Sunday morning, according to reports. The JD(U) legislature party had earlier authorised Nitish to take a final call on the present political situation in the state.

Following the meeting, he is likely to visit the Raj Bhavan at around 11 am and submit his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

He will then stake claim to form a new government with the BJP's support, as per reports.

It will be the second volte-face by Kumar in less than 18 months, when he had dumped the BJP, accusing it of having tried to engineer a split in the JD(U), and joined hands with the RJD-Congress combine, with which he had severed his ties in 2017.

