Nitish giving tough competition to the chameleons: Congress on Bihar CM exiting 'Mahagathbandhan' 

DARJEELING: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday that parties in the INDIA bloc had expected that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would fight the BJP and its ideology till the very end. His reaction came just moments before Nitish Kumar announced his exit from the Mahagathbandhan creating a path for him to a possible return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Lashing out at Kumar, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said "It is quite clear that the prime minister and the BJP are scared of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and this political drama has been created to divert attention from it."

"Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

The Congress leader said the people of Bihar will not forgive the "expert of this betrayal" and those who made them dance to their tunes.