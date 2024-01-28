After fresh ED summons, Jharkhand CM Soren visits Delhi

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren went on an unplanned visit to Delhi after the Enforcement Directorate issued him a fresh summons, asking him to join the investigation in a money laundering case.

Soren travelled to the national capital on Saturday night, triggering speculations.

His trip to Delhi came in the backdrop of the ED asking him whether he would be available for questioning on either January 29 or January 31.