Apply your intellectual power, combat BJP: Rahul Gandhi to Bengal voters

Gandhi, however, preferred not to spend a single word on the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s change in his political stance by joining hands with the BJP and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to rule out alliance with INDIA bloc partner Congress and fight in all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Sources in the Congress said the Yatra was cut short in Bengal as Gandhi would skip his visit to Alipurduar and Darjeeling. The Congress leader will enter North Dinajpur on Monday before entering Bihar. He will re-enter Bengal and start his yatra from Malda on February 1.

Accusing the saffron camp of spreading hatred, Gandhi said, “India is a country of love. But the BJP is injecting hatred among the people of the country day by day. You will have to stand against this.”