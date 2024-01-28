Apply your intellectual power, combat BJP: Rahul Gandhi to Bengal voters

KOLKATA: Resuming his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in West Bengal on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gndhi gave a clarion call asking the people of the state to show the country the path to uproot the BJP from the Centre by applying their intellectual power.
“Being a Bengali, it is your responsibility to apply your intellectual power and show the country the road to uproot BJP from the Centre in the upcoming general elections. It is your responsibility to protest against injustice. If you don’t do this, the country will not forgive you,” said Rahul while addressing a gathering in Siliguri.
Gandhi, however, preferred not to spend a single word on the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s change in his political stance by joining hands with the BJP and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to rule out alliance with INDIA bloc partner Congress and fight in all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Sources in the Congress said the Yatra was cut short in Bengal as Gandhi would skip his visit to Alipurduar and Darjeeling. The Congress leader will enter North Dinajpur on Monday before entering Bihar. He will re-enter Bengal and start his yatra from Malda on February 1.
Accusing the saffron camp of spreading hatred, Gandhi said, “India is a country of love. But the BJP is injecting hatred among the people of the country day by day. You will have to stand against this.”
Despite Mamata’s loud and clear announcement that her party will fight alone in Bengal in the upcoming general elections, Congress’s general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who is accompanying Gandhi, praised firebrand politician for pursuing the same objective that the grand old party believes.
“Like Congress, Mamata Banerjee has the same objective of standing against the BJP and its ideological parent RSS. Both the parties will fight for the same goal being partners of INDIA bloc,” said Ramesh.
The Congress leader’s statement praising Mamata appears to be an attempt to eliminate the adverse impact of Mamata’s decision to rule out alliance with Congress in Bengal and keep open possibility of seat adjustment with the ruling TMC in the upcoming general elections.