Assam: Days after Rahul’s yatra, over 150 from Congress, All Assam Students’ Union join BJP

GUWAHATI: Over 150 members from Congress and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) joined the BJP on Sunday, days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed through the state.
Among those who wore saffron included former minister Bismita Gogoi, expelled Youth Congress state president Angkita Dutta and former AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath. They joined the ruling party in the presence of its state chief Bhabesh Kalita and ministers Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Malla Baruah.
The development comes just days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed through Assam. The BJP was quick to take a dig at the grand old party.
“I have to admit Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Bus Nyay Yatra has created a huge impact in Assam. Over 150 leaders from @INCAssam and AASU are joining @BJP4Assam today. Good decision by @angkitadutta, @bismita_gogoi, @dipankakumar and others,” Pijush wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
After joining BJP, Bismita alleged women were no longer safe in Congress.
“Congress stooped so low that they discussed even about my blouse. They said my blouse has a lotus and as such, I am joining BJP. I am hurt that they are not respecting women. I cannot take name but I was told that a Congress leader, entrusted with an important responsibility, said this,” Bismita alleged.
She asked what people could expect from a party that started talking about the blouse of a woman. She heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their development initiatives.
Angkita, whom Congress expelled last year days after her charge that she was harassed by Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV, claimed the ideology of Congress got reduced to rebranding Rahul Gandhi.
“Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra are parts of that endeavour,” she claimed.
She said she was hoping to get justice from Gandhi but he ignored all those, who secured votes for Congress when his Yatra passed through her native place Amguri recently.
Dipanka was at the forefront of the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Before joining the BJP on Sunday, he said, “I have to abide by the party’s position on CAA.”