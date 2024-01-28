Assam: Days after Rahul’s yatra, over 150 from Congress, All Assam Students’ Union join BJP

GUWAHATI: Over 150 members from Congress and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) joined the BJP on Sunday, days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed through the state.

Among those who wore saffron included former minister Bismita Gogoi, expelled Youth Congress state president Angkita Dutta and former AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath. They joined the ruling party in the presence of its state chief Bhabesh Kalita and ministers Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Malla Baruah.

The development comes just days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed through Assam. The BJP was quick to take a dig at the grand old party.

“I have to admit Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Bus Nyay Yatra has created a huge impact in Assam. Over 150 leaders from @INCAssam and AASU are joining @BJP4Assam today. Good decision by @angkitadutta, @bismita_gogoi, @dipankakumar and others,” Pijush wrote on X, formerly Twitter.