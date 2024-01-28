Child rape cases soar by 96 per cent from 2016 to 2022 due to higher reporting: CRY analysis

NEW DELHI: Child rape cases, encompassing all forms of penetrative assaults, has registered a rise of 96 per cent from 2016 to 2022, according to an analysis of the NCRB data by child rights NGO CRY.

Discussing the potential reasons behind this surge, Subhendu Bhattacharjee, the director of research and knowledge exchange at Child Rights and You (CRY), said the improved public awareness has led to a higher number of reported cases of sexual offenses against children.

He said enhanced trust in reporting mechanisms, coupled with increased accessibility through dedicated helplines, online portals, and specialised agencies, has encouraged victims and their families to step forward and report such cases.

The analysis conducted by CRY revealed a consistent upward trajectory in these rape incidents since 2016, with the exception of 2020.

Between 2021 and 2022 alone, there was a 6.9 per cent increase in such cases.

In a detailed examination encompassing all forms of penetrative assaults, including those covered by the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws, the overall increase stands at 96.8 per cent from 2016 to 2022, according to the analysis.

In 2022 alone, 38,911 cases of child rape and penetrative assaults were reported, marking a significant increase from 36,381 cases in 2021.

The numbers for 2020 were 30,705, and for 2019, 31,132.

In 2018, 30,917 cases were registered, while 27,616 cases were reported in 2017.

The year 2016 saw 19,765 recorded cases, according to NCRB data.