J P Nadda calls Nitish Kumar a natural ally, claims NDA will sweep Lok Sabha polls

PATNA: BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday asserted that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was a natural ally and claimed that NDA would sweep the upcoming Lok Sabha election under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was here to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Nitish Kumar.

Later talking to media persons Nadda said, “NDA will not only sweep LS election, but it will definitely form a government in the state in the 2025 assembly election. Bihar has now a double engine government and its growth will be fast now.”

He said that the new NDA government would work for the bright future of the state. He claimed that Bihar always witnessed stability and also a new jump in its growth whenever there was an NDA government in the state.