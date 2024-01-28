J P Nadda calls Nitish Kumar a natural ally, claims NDA will sweep Lok Sabha polls

PATNA: BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday asserted that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was a natural ally and claimed that NDA would sweep the upcoming Lok Sabha election under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He was here to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Nitish Kumar.
Later talking to media persons Nadda said, “NDA will not only sweep LS election, but it will definitely form a government in the state in the 2025 assembly election. Bihar has now a double engine government and its growth will be fast now.”
He said that the new NDA government would work for the bright future of the state. He claimed that Bihar always witnessed stability and also a new jump in its growth whenever there was an NDA government in the state.
Targeting the previous grand alliance regime, BJP president said that the law-and-order situation had collapsed as the development had also come to a standstill. Now with the formation of the NDA government, law and order will improve in the state with the stability in the state, he added.
Calling the opposition INDIA alliance an ‘unholy’ alliance, Nadda contended that this alliance would not last long. He alleged that INDIA failed conceptually as one could see what TMC leader Mamata Banerjee did with it and what was happening in Punjab and now in Bihar. Before coming to the ground, it lost its direction, he added.
“It is an alliance of those leaders who want to save their families and protect their ill-gotten properties,” he remarked. He said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi`s Bharat Jodo Yatra ended without making any impact while describing his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ as ‘Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra’.