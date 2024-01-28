JD(U) will be finished in LS polls: Outgoing Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, whose party on Sunday lost power following Nitish Kumar's latest volte-face, claimed that the latter's JD(U) will be "finished in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls".

The former deputy chief minister described his ex-boss as a "respectable" but "tired" leader and warned the BJP, which has teamed up with the JD(U) chief, that the septuagenarian did not like to share "credit" with allies.

"Nitish Kumar seems to have a problem with me getting the credit for many achievements of our government. It should ring alarm bells for the BJP," remarked Yadav.