Mallikarjun Kharge accuses BJP of dismantling and selling off Congress' achievements

DEHRADUN: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge stated in the capital of Uttarakhand, Dehradun, that the BJP is dismantling and selling off the achievements and progress that the Congress has worked to build for the nation over the years.

Speaking at a public gathering at Bannu School Ground near the Police Lines during his inaugural visit to Uttarakhand as the national president, Kharge urged the BJP to "emulate the nation-building efforts of Nehru ji and the tireless work of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in serving the common people." He highlighted the Congress' role in establishing key institutions such as NIT, AIIMS, BHEL, and ONGC in Uttarakhand, which have provided employment opportunities to thousands of individuals.

Addressing the public meeting, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge first apologized to the public for reaching late to the meeting venue. Taking a sarcastic dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said, "The delay happened because nowadays even for air travel one has to take Modiji's 'permission' and then his 'permission to board the helicopter' and land the helicopter has to be obtained".