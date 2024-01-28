Mallikarjun Kharge accuses BJP of dismantling and selling off Congress' achievements

DEHRADUN: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge stated in the capital of Uttarakhand, Dehradun, that the BJP is dismantling and selling off the achievements and progress that the Congress has worked to build for the nation over the years.
Speaking at a public gathering at Bannu School Ground near the Police Lines during his inaugural visit to Uttarakhand as the national president, Kharge urged the BJP to "emulate the nation-building efforts of Nehru ji and the tireless work of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in serving the common people." He highlighted the Congress' role in establishing key institutions such as NIT, AIIMS, BHEL, and ONGC in Uttarakhand, which have provided employment opportunities to thousands of individuals.
Addressing the public meeting, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge first apologized to the public for reaching late to the meeting venue. Taking a sarcastic dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said, "The delay happened because nowadays even for air travel one has to take Modiji's 'permission' and then his 'permission to board the helicopter' and land the helicopter has to be obtained".
"He (Modi) harasses us so that people wait so long and go away during our speech. We have to remove such a government. You people of Uttarakhand are courageous and are going to save the entire country", Mallikarjun lamented.
Kharge lashed out at the BJP government, accusing it of singling out opposition leaders and imposing unjust suppression. He declared, "The BJP is a purveyor of falsehoods, spinning a tangled web of deceit." He took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, insinuating that he is striving to present himself as the 11th embodiment of Vishnu.
Kharge went on to offer advice to the BJP, stating, "The BJP should refrain from lecturing the Congress on patriotism and instead reflect on its own role in the country's struggle for independence." He criticized the government for attempting to intimidate opposition leaders through a "dictatorial approach," but assured that the Congress would not be cowed by such tactics.
Significantly, on Saturday, Congress workers staged a strong protest outside the police headquarters due to the controversy surrounding the denial of permission for Congress National President Kharge's helicopter to land at the designated venue. Subsequently, with the intervention of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, discussions were facilitated with Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya and the party's state president Karan Mahara, leading to a peaceful resolution of the matter.
In reference to the infamous Ankita Bhandari murder case in Uttarakhand, Kharge asserted, "The perpetrators of this crime remain at large, shielded by the complicit government. How many similar murders have gone unnoticed? The incident in Joshimath is but one instance, yet there seems to be little effort to prevent such tragedies. This government must be removed from power, lest they perpetuate further atrocities."
Congress leaders Ganesh Godiyal, Suryakant Dhasmana and many others also addressed the gathering.