Not a single reserved post will be de-reserved: Dharmendra Pradhan Pradhan on UGC draft guidelines row

NEW DELHI: Amid a controversy over UGC's draft guidelines on filling of reserved posts in higher education institutes, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday clarified that not a single post will be de-reserved.

Pradhan said there is no scope of ambiguity in reservations after the introduction of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act, 2019.

“Not a single reserved post will be de-reserved. There is no scope for ambiguity after the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act, 2019,” Pradhan told PTI.

The draft guidelines by the University Grants Commission (UGC) have proposed that any vacancy reserved for SC, ST and OBC candidates can be "declared unreserved" if enough candidates from these categories are not available.