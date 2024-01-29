Already knew Nitish was going: Kharge

NEW DELHI: The latest political somersault by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar invited sharp reactions from the Opposition INDIA bloc on Sunday, with the Congress and other parties warning him that the people will never forgive his “betrayal”.

Soon after Kumar announced his decision to form a government with the BJP’s support, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the alliance members had an inkling of his decision to leave.

“There are many like ‘Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram’ in the country. We already knew this, but we did not say anything to keep the INDIA alliance intact. If we say something wrong, a wrong message will go out. Lalu Prasad Yadav ji and Tejashwi Yadav ji had already given us this information,” Kharge said.