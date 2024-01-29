Caste certificate scam in West Bengal into MBBS admission: SC transfers all pleas to itself

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday transferred to itself all the proceedings pending before the two benches -- Single and Division - after the row between the two benches of the Calcutta High Court over the issue of a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities of fake caste certificate scam case.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Top Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, said it has decided to transfer all the cases related to the issue to itself, keeping in hiew the sensitivity of the case.

The Apex Court also sought a reply from the West Bengal govt on the status of the probe into the alleged fake caste certificate scam and fixed the matter for further hearing exactly after three weeks. It directed completion of pleadings in a period of three weeks.

The four other judges in the five-judge bench, besides CJI, were Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose.