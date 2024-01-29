Caste certificate scam in West Bengal into MBBS admission: SC transfers all pleas to itself

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday transferred to itself all the proceedings pending before the two benches -- Single and Division - after the row between the two benches of the Calcutta High Court over the issue of a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities of fake caste certificate scam case.
A five-judge Constitution bench of the Top Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, said it has decided to transfer all the cases related to the issue to itself, keeping in hiew the sensitivity of the case.
The Apex Court also sought a reply from the West Bengal govt on the status of the probe into the alleged fake caste certificate scam and fixed the matter for further hearing exactly after three weeks. It directed completion of pleadings in a period of three weeks.
The four other judges in the five-judge bench, besides CJI, were Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose.
How the matter reached SC
In a special sitting convened on Saturday, which is generally an off day of the SC, the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the CJI Dr Chandrachud, stayed all the proceedings before the Calcutta High Court in the case where a single bench defied a stay order passed by a division bench.
The Apex Court had on Friday taken Suo motu cognizance of the unusual and bizarre developments in the Calcutta High Court, in which a rare conflict happened between a single judge & a division bench of the HC over a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into an alleged fake caste certificate scam. The two benches reproached each other in back-to-back orders on Jan 24 and 25.
The unsavoury and bizarre incident happened between the HC judges - Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on one side as a single judge versus Justices Soumen Sen and Uday Kumar Ganguly as a two-judge bench on the other - on January 24 and 25, on the issue of ordering a CBI probe into a fake caste certificate scam in West Bengal.
This forced the SC on Friday to constitute a suo motu cognizance in the case, and decided to hear the case on Saturday.