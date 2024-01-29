'He Nitished me' to 'Paltu Chacha': Nitish Kumar's 'swing politics' sparks humour fest

NEW DELHI: Nitish Kumar was the subject, social media the platform and levity the mood for many who used wordplay, snappy one-liners and cartoons to lampoon the Bihar chief minister for forming a new government with the BJP in another political somersault.

'Paltu Chacha', 'Paltu Putra' and 'Paltu Ram', the names were many.

As political pundits analysed the JD-U chief's latest move, humour in its many shades rolled out on WhatsApp, X, Facebook and Instagram with netizens putting on their comic caps, referencing the corporate world, cinema and cricket to make their points.

"He Nitished me" went the translation' for "Usne mujhe dokha diya" in a WhatsApp forward, the wordplay turning the veteran politician's name into a verb.

An X handle called Kungfu Pande listed five corporate lessons to be leant from Nitish Kumar.