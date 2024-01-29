India concerned but not worried about the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea: Petroleum minister

NEW DELHI: India is concerned but not worried about the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea, said petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday.

The minister, while speaking at the curtain-raising event of India Energy Week, said that the government is in constant discussion with the concerned people about the issue. Puri also mentioned that there are several non-state actors who are working on it, and we need to convince ourselves that they are acting on their own.

"But I'm convinced that everybody now wants to bring the situation under relative calm,” said the minister…. Does it affect the trade of any country, including India? Obviously, it affects me. But am I worried about that effect? No, I'm not.

I think 30% of our imports and about 50% of our exports go through the other route. What will happen is that if the tension continues, you will find other routes, so freight charges will go up, etc. But I'm confident that this situation has not reached a point where we start worrying about it. Just now we are concerned, we are talking to the concerned people,” Puri said.