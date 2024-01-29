Instil resilience in children to cope with pressure: PM Modi at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

NEW DELHI: Advising parents not to treat their child’s report card as their own visiting card, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is crucial to instil resilience in children to help them cope with pressures and asserted that both parents and teachers should collectively address challenges faced by students.

Addressing the seventh edition of the annual "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme, Modi gave key takeaways to children on how to deal with exam stress and peer pressure, and shared career tips and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

"It is crucial to instil resilience in our children and help them cope with pressures... We cannot switch off, pressure is gone. One must become capable of bearing any kind of pressure. They should believe that pressure keeps on building, and one has to prepare oneself," he said at the programme held at Bharat Mandapam, which was earlier the venue of the G20 summit last year.

“Challenges will keep coming, and you must challenge those challenges. If there are millions of challenges, there are billions of solutions as well. Failures must not cause disappointments. Every mistake is a new learning,” the prime minister said during his two-hour long interaction with students, teachers and parents.