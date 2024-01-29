Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: Supreme Court extends stay of Allahabad HC order

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Monday extended the stay, till further orders, on the implementation of the Allahabad High Court order appointing commissioner to inspect mosque in connection with Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute.

A two-judge bench of the Top Court, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, said that the interim order on stay on Allahabad HC order appointing Commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in connection with Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute will continue till the next date of hearing in the case.

The Apex Court, adjourned the hearing for April, without giving any date and directed that the parties concerned, in case they had to complete the pleadings and file written submissions.

In the last hearing on January 16, the Apex Court had stayed the implementation of the Allahabad High Court order till today.