Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: Supreme Court extends stay of Allahabad HC order

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Monday extended the stay, till further orders, on the implementation of the Allahabad High Court order appointing commissioner to inspect mosque in connection with Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute.
A two-judge bench of the Top Court, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, said that the interim order on stay on Allahabad HC order appointing Commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in connection with Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute will continue till the next date of hearing in the case.
The Apex Court, adjourned the hearing for April, without giving any date and directed that the parties concerned, in case they had to complete the pleadings and file written submissions.
In the last hearing on January 16, the Apex Court had stayed the implementation of the Allahabad High Court order till today.
The mosque committee had moved the Supreme Court by filing an appeal against the Allahabad HC's December 14, last year, order allowing for the appointment of a court commissioner to inspect Shahi Eidgah Mosque.
"We agree to the appointment of an advocate-commissioner to oversee the survey of the mosque," the HC had said, in its order.
This was challenged by the Mosque Committee before the Apex Court.
The Top Court also in its order had earlier sought reply of Hindu outfit, Bhagwan ShriKrishna Virajman, and other parties on the plea of the mosque committee against the Allahabad HC order on survey of Shahi Idgah by Commissioner.
It is to be noted and significant to mention that the main suit is presently pending before the Allahabad HC, seeking a direction to declare that the disputed land including the area where the Shahi Eidgah Mosque is situated, belongs to Lord Shree Krishna.