Maha differences in Mahayuti over entry of Marathas into OBC category

Major differences have erupted in the Mahayuti alliance ruling Maharashtra over Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s decision to add the Maratha community into the Other Backward Class (OBC) category by expanding the ambit of the Kunbi caste.

The Maharashtra government had clarified that not all Marathas would avail the OBC benefits. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that only those whose records match with the Kunbi category will benefit from the decision. But this has not quelled differences within the Mahayuti.

Union minister Narayan Rane of the BJP expressed his disagreement over Shinde’s decision. He said it will be an injustice to smaller OBC communities.

Rane earlier announced that he would address a press conference on Monday, but abruptly cancelled it without giving any reason. “The Maratha community has the rich legacy and historical warrior tradition of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This great legacy of the Maratha community should not be destroyed by adding the Maratha community into the OBC,” Rane posted on his social media account.

“If the Marathas are added to the OBC, this will be an injustice to smaller OBC communities. Marathas should not encroach over the rights and reservations of these smaller communities. This is a very sensitive issue. The state government should reconsider its decision to add Maratha into OBC by giving them Kunbi certificates. In Maharashtra, Marathas are over 32 per cent or roughly four crores,” the BJP leader pointed out.

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who is from the OBC community, opposed the draft notification adding Maratha into OBC. He said he has been working for the OBCs for the last 35 years and will continue to do so even if his party and government take action against him.

“Today, Marathas are included in the OBC, tomorrow other states' prominent and dominant castes like Patels, Jats and Gurjars will also be included. In this way, the strong and forward communities will enter the OBC category. We will fight in every manner which can be expected in a democracy. The Supreme Court said that Marathas are not backward. But they are being included in OBC through the backdoor by declaring them as Kunbi – the socially backward caste. This encroachment of Maratha over OBC will surely affect OBC reservation," Bhujbal said.

Bhujbal said his party and government should decide whether they want to keep him, adding that he will not change his stand. “Even if they expel me, I will continue to fight for the OBC community. We will not tolerate injustice with the OBC communities,” Bhujbal added.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that no injustice will be done to the OBC communities. “We are here to protect the interests of the OBC communities. The same stand has been taken by the chief minister Eknath Shinde as well. If required, I will speak with my top party leaders but the interests of the OBCs will be safeguarded,” Fadnavis added.