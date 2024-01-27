Maharashtra govt issues notification to recognise as Kunbis kin of Marathas whose Kunbi caste records found

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Saturday issued a notification to recognise as Kunbis all blood relatives of the Maratha community members whose Kunbi caste records have been found.

Kunbi, an agrarian community, falls in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, and Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who spearheads the agitation over the reservation issue, has been demanding Kunbi certificates for all Marathas.

The notification says the draft rules may be called the Maharashtra Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, De-Notified Tribes, Nomadic Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Special Backward Category (Regulation of Issuance and Verification of) Caste Certificate (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

The notification says that the Kunbi caste certificates will be issued upon submission of an affidavit by the applicant establishing relations with his blood relatives - uncle, nephew and other members of his family as well as "patriarchal" relatives, who have found Kunbi records being the applicants' "sage soyare" (blood relatives).