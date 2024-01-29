MP shocker: Family of three dies by suicide in Gwalior

BHOPAL: A shocking incident of family suicide was reported from Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning.

A middle-aged private colonizer Jitendra Jha, his government school principal wife, Triveni, and Class XII student son, Achal were found hanging in their house in Sirol area early on Sunday.

According to Gwalior district police superintendent Rajesh Singh Chandel, the neighbours did not see the family of three in the last two days, following which they rang Triveni’s relatives. When the relatives rushed to the house on Sunday morning, they found the main gate of the house not properly locked from inside. Inside, they were shocked to find all the three individuals hanging in the same room.

“A suicide note purportedly written by Jitendra Jha was recovered from the same room. The note said his 17-year-old boy died by suicide due to prolonged harassment by a particular person. Jolted by son’s demise, the couple too died by suicide in similar manner,” Chandel said, adding, “The suicide note prima facie suggests it could be family suicide.”

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.