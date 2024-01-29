Nitish Kumar's return to NDA fold won't affect opposition INDIA alliance: Sanjay Raut

PUNE: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA fold will not affect the opposition INDIA alliance and claimed the Congress was in favour of appointing Kumar as the convener of the opposition bloc.

Speaking to the reporters here, Raut dubbed Nitish Kumar as "Paltu Ram".

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Raut said the way Kumar left the INDIA bloc is unfortunate.