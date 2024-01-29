Row over removal of Hanuman flag intensifies in Karnataka, BJP-JD(S) lock horns with Congress govt

MANDYA: The row over removal of a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image hoisted on a 108-ft tall flag post by the authorities at Keragodu near here intensified on Monday, as villagers and activists continued their protest and demanded that it be reinstated.

In response to the situation, heightened security measures have been implemented in the district. Section 144 has been imposed in the village since Sunday, accompanied by a substantial deployment of police personnel.

The situation remained tense, but under control in Keragodu village, a day after it witnessed strong protests and police action, following the removal of "Hanuman Dhwaja".

The incident has led to a political slugfest with the opposition BJP-JD(S) locking horns with the Congress government.

Police on Sunday resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

The police and administration had hoisted the Tricolour replacing the 'Hanuman Dhwaja'.

The protesters marched this morning from Keragodu to the Deputy Commissioner's office in the district headquarters of Mandya holding saffron flags amid chants of "Jai Sri Ram".

They raised slogans against the Congress government.

BJP leaders C T Ravi and Preetham Gowda were among those who took part.