Row over removal of Hanuman flag: Kumaraswamy blames Congress government in Karnataka

MANDYA: JD(S) State President H D Kumaraswamy on Monday joined the protest against the removal of a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman's image from Keragodu village near here. He blamed the state's Congress government for creating the fraught situation and failing to handle it effectively.

The state government clarified a day ago that the Hanuman flag was removed as permission was only sought to hoist the national Tricolour and the Karnataka State flag. However, the replacement of the Hanuman flag with the National Flag has led to a confrontation between the government and the opposition in the state.

Hitting out Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy, whose party is an ally of the opposition BJP, accused him and his government of playing politics on the issue, and instigating the people by using police force to quell the public unrest over the removal of the 'Hanuma dwaja'.