Security beefed up at Raj Bhavan, CM House as ED team visits Hemant Soren's Delhi residence

RANCHI: Security has been tightened at the CM House, Raj Bhavan and central government offices in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Monday as an Enforcement Directorate team visited the residence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in New Delhi in connection with a money laundering investigation.

Soren, 48, who is also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) left for the national capital on January 27 night while scheduled government events of Monday stand cancelled here without any explanation.

Soren was scheduled to be present at an event in Chaibasa on January 29, in Palamu on January 30, and in Giridih on January 31.

Soren's party JMM has been staging protests against ED summons to Soren.

"We have ensured that the law and order situation here is maintained.

We have beefed up security in the state capital including at key installations like the Raj Bhavan, ED office, Central government office, CM House in order to avoid any crowd there.

Prohibitory orders are in place for important installations. We are taking enough precautions (in the prevailing situation)," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avinash Kumar told PTI.

Meanwhile, some top officials said "It is an unprecedented situation here. No one knows the whereabouts of the chief minister."

Officials said instructions have been issued to keep an eye on law and order in case of any eventuality in the present situation.

Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI that more than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed in 30 strategic locations in the city in view of the proposed protest by JMM workers.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha said that adequate security arrangements have been ensured so that traffic movement does not get affected.