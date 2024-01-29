UGC de-reservation row: Give evidence or apologise for your lies, Dharmendra Pradhan to Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday took on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark that the new UGC draft was a conspiracy to end the reservation benefit extended to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other backward Classes (OBC).

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Pradhan said, “Rahul Gandhi’s politics is completely based on lies. As soon as the truth of one lie is exposed, he takes up another lie. The list of false statements made by him is endless. Now both Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party are telling a new lie regarding appointment to reserved posts in higher education. But this lie of his has also been exposed on the test of facts.”

Gandhi in his post on X had alleged a conspiracy by RSS-BJP to do away with caste-based reservation in higher education and said the Congress "will never let this happen."