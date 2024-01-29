'Wrong, not good for democracy': Kejriwal on Nitish forming new government with BJP in Bihar

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar did not do the right thing by exiting INDIA bloc, calling his conduct not good for democracy.

Kejriwal made the remark at a press conference responding to a question about Nitish forming a new government with BJP in Bihar.

"I feel this is wrong and he should not have left. Such conduct is not good for democracy," Kejriwal said.