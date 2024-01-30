Jharkhand CM Soren spotted in Ranchi, Party to brief media at 4: 30 pm

RANCHI: A day after the Enforcement Directorate team camped at Hemant Soren's Delhi and Ranchi residences to question him on the alleged land scam case, the Jharkhand CM was seen coming out of his house in the state on January 30.
Sources say that the JMM leader will pay homage to Gandhiji om his death anniversary and later meet his father Shibu Soren.
The federal agency on Monday searched the 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence of the JMM leader in south Delhi and camped there for almost 13 hours.
Sources told PTI the ED has seized Rs 36 lakh in cash, a Haryana number plate bearing BMW registered under a "benami" name, and some "incriminating" documents. Soren has called a meeting of alliance party leaders at his official residence in Ranchi at 2 p.m.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Chief has also called for a media briefing at 4: 30 p.m.
Hemant Soren was spotted a few hours after he wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) saying that the central agency's order summoning him before the 31st of this month "reeks of malice and reveals your political agenda to disrupt the functioning of the State Government," as the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly will be held between 2nd and 29th February 2024.
Soren had recorded his statement with the ED after skipping eight summons by the agency. The ED had earlier summoned Mr. Soren on August 14, August 24, September 9, September 23, October 4, December 12, December 29, and January 13, all which Mr. Soren skipped.
Meanwhile, Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan has called the State DGP over the law and order situation in the State.
The case pertains to alleged purchase and sale of tribal land by forging documents between 2020 and 2022.