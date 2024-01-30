Jharkhand CM Soren spotted in Ranchi, Party to brief media at 4: 30 pm

RANCHI: A day after the Enforcement Directorate team camped at Hemant Soren's Delhi and Ranchi residences to question him on the alleged land scam case, the Jharkhand CM was seen coming out of his house in the state on January 30.

Sources say that the JMM leader will pay homage to Gandhiji om his death anniversary and later meet his father Shibu Soren.

The federal agency on Monday searched the 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence of the JMM leader in south Delhi and camped there for almost 13 hours.

Sources told PTI the ED has seized Rs 36 lakh in cash, a Haryana number plate bearing BMW registered under a "benami" name, and some "incriminating" documents. Soren has called a meeting of alliance party leaders at his official residence in Ranchi at 2 p.m.