'Little pressure and he makes a U-turn': Rahul's first reaction to Nitish switching sides

Rahul Gandhi also said Dalits and backward classes don't get due representation in all sectors of the country.

Kumar on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the 'Mahagathbandhan' and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

"The 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) will fight for social justice in Bihar; we don't require Nitish Kumar for that purpose, we don't require him at all,"the Congress leader said.

Congress is a part of the 'Mahagathbandhan', which also comprises the RJD and Left parties.

"Our country needs a caste-based census to determine the exact population of Dalits, OBCs and others," Gandhi said.

He also claimed that Manipur is experiencing an atmosphere of civil war and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to visit the ethnic strife-torn state.