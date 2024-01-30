Supreme Court refuses to stay conviction of K Ponmudy, wife in disproportionate assets case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday in its decision refused to grant an interim stay on the 3-year jail sentence ordered by the Madras High Court to former DMK minister in the Tamil Nadu govt, K Ponmudy and his wife, P Vishalatchi in a disproportionate assets case.

The Apex court's two-judge bench, headed by Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, passed the order on Monday, on an appeal filed by Ponmudy and his wife.

A detailed order of the Apex Court is still being awaited.

The Top Court also issued notice to the Tamil Nadu Anti-Corruption Bureau – Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) and asked it to reply to Ponmudy’s appeal within 4 weeks.

The former DMK Minister K Ponmudy and his wife, P Vishalatchi had knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court on January 3, challenging their conviction and three-year imprisonment in a Rs 1.75-crore disproportionate assets case.

Ponmudy, 73 and Vishalatchi, 68, had filed their respective Special Leave Petitions (SLP) before the Top court challenging their conviction and sentence.