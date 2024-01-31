Centre notifies appointments of Justices Shoba Eapen, Pradeep Srivastava as permanent judges of Kerala and Jharkhand HC

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Tuesday notified the appointment of Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen as a permanent judge of the Kerala High Court, the Union of India's notification copy accessed by TNIE revealed.

A notification to this effect was issued by the President of India on January 30, Tuesday.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Smt. Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen, Additional Judge of the Kerala High Court, to be a Judge of that High Court with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office," the notification of the Centre said.

It is to be noted that Justice Eapen has been serving as an additional judge of the High Court since May 2022.

Similarly, the Central government also yesterday notified the appointment of additional judge Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava as a permanent judge of the Jharkhand High Court.

A notification to this effect was published by the Ministry of Law and Justice yesterday.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, Additional Judge of the High Court of Jharkhand, to be a Judge of that High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the notification of the Centre, said.