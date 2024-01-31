Need to maintain dignity, reputation of judicial officers: Supreme Court, upholding conviction of lawyer in contempt case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court had convicted an advocate in a 2006 criminal contempt case, after noting that there is a need to maintain the dignity and reputation of judicial officers and to protect them from motivated, libellous and unfounded allegations.

According to the prosecution the lawyer, Gulshan Bajwa, while appearing in a matter for a client on August 17, 2006, had allegedly threatened a lawyer before the HC bench. When notice was issued to him, he failed to appear. Bajwa then filed applications in the same matter, levelling allegations against the judges of the High Court.