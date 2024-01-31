Parliament security breach case: Accused persons say being tortured to accept association with opposition

NEW DELHI: Five of the six people arrested in the Parliament security breach case on Wednesday told a court that they were allegedly being tortured by Delhi Police to accept their association with opposition parties.

The submission was made before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur, who extended the judicial custody of all the six accused till March 1.

Five of the accused, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde and Mahesh Kumawat told the court that they were forced to sign about 70-odd blank papers. The sixth accused in the case is Neelam Azad.