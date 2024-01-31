Suo motu case on TN ministers: SC seeks HC registrar’s report

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court in a recent order has questioned the suo motu powers of a judge of the Madras High Court in initiating suo motu proceedings to restore series of corruption cases against sitting and former ministers.

The apex court division bench headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy and comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra asked the Madras HC registrar general to file a detailed response by February 5.

It also wanted to know whether prior approval of the high court’s Chief Justice was obtained before exercising such suo motu jurisdiction.

The top court also asked the registry to apprise it as to what is the jurisdiction of the single-judge of the Madras HC, Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who had passed a series of suo motu revision orders to restore corruption cases against six ministers, including Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran and Minister for Human Resource Management Thangam Thennarasu.