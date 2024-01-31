Taj Trapezium: ‘State should protect trees’

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centrally Empowered Committee to find out an alternative solution to cutting down 3,874 trees for the construction of a road project in the Taj Trapezium Zone.

The SC was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by noted environmentalist M C Mehta, seeking appropriate directions on preserving the Taj Mahal and its surroundings.

Mehta had filed the plea pertaining to protection of the eco-system surrounding Taj Mahal. The SC said, “It is the responsibility of the state to ensure that the maximum number of trees are protected from being chopped,” and fixed the matter for further hearing on March 12.