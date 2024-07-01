Linking Hindutva with violence unfortunate: RSS on Rahul's remarks in Parliament

NEW DELHI: The RSS slammed Rahul Gandhi for his "not Hindus" jibe at the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha on Monday and said it was "unfortunate" that the leader of opposition linked Hindutva with violence.

Reacting to the Congress leader's remarks, senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Sunil Ambekar said, "People occupying important positions linking Hindutva with violence is unfortunate."

"Whether it is the Hindutva of (Swami) Vivekananda or (Mahatma) Gandhi, it is a symbol of harmony and brotherhood," he added.

Ambekar heads the all-India publicity department of the RSS.