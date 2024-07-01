Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi in Lok Sabha over 'Hindu' remarks; BJP demands apology

NEW DELHI: In a fiery speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the ruling BJP, asserting that Hinduism is not about spreading fear, hatred and falsehoods.

His remarks came during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervened during Gandhi's speech, stating that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious issue.

Gandhi retorted, saying "the BJP and the RSS are not the entire Hindu society".