117 dead, scores injured in stampede at religious congregation in UP

LUCKNOW: A major tragedy struck a 'Satsang Sabha' (religous event) claiming around 117 lives and leaving scores injured in a stampede in Phulrai village of Ratibhanpur locality under Sikandrau tehsil area of Hathras district of UP on Tuesday afternoon at around 3 pm.

Among the dead were several women and children. The dead were taken to hospitals in Hathras and neighbouring districts including Etah, Aligarh, Agra and Mathura. Aligarh Range IG Shalabh Mathur confirmed 117 deaths. The toll is likely to go up. Seventeen bodies were identified till the filing of this report.

According to Etah SP Rajesh Kumar Singh, as soon as the satsang got over, people, packed in a small hall, rushed to get out and fell over each other leading to a stampede resulting in several casualties. Police said there was a huge congregation of around 15,000 devotees who had thronged the venue from adjoining districts like Badaun, Aligarh, Agra, Etah, etc. to attend the ‘satsang sabha’ of Bhole Baba.

As per local sources, the venue was packed beyond the brim with devotees much more in number than permitted by the district administration. “The number of attendees exceeded the administration’s permitted limit at the venue, leading to a stampede during Bhole Baba’s satsang,” a statement released by the state government said.