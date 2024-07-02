Hathras stampede: Who is Bhole Baba, the preacher?

According to local sources, Bhole Baba claims to have had a divine vision after leaving his job in the police force, which inspired him to start organizing large religious gatherings ('sabhas') that attract huge congregations of followers. He holds these 'satsangs' every Tuesday and recently conducted a similar event in Mainpuri district a week before the tragic incident in Hathras.

Bhole Baba had courted controversy during the pandemic period when he sought permission for a such a Satsang Sabha in Farrukhabad district in May 2022 to be attended by only 50 people. However, the congregation grew to over 50,000.

After the Hathras stampede, Bhole Baba is absconding and the UP police has launched a hunt for him. Even none of the organisers of the Satsang Sabha which devoured so many lives are at large with their mobile phones going switched off.