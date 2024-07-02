Congress a parasite for its allies, eats up their votes: PM Modi; Opposition chants 'stop lying'

Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that it has become a parasitic party that eats up the votes of its allies. He was replying to the Motion of Thanks for the President's speech in the Lok Sabha.

His speech was interrupted by chants of 'Manipur, Manipur, Justice for Manipur' from the Opposition. Demanding justice for Manipur, the Opposition stormed into the Well of the House during the Prime Minister's speech.

Chanting slogans like 'Dictatorship won't be tolerated', the Opposition continued its protest to demand a discussion on Manipur, forcing Modi to pause his speech briefly as Speaker Om Birla attempted in vain to bring order to the House.

Modi hailed the NDA's win in the "biggest elections in the world". "I understand the pain of some that they have been defeated despite their best efforts to spread lies. That people chose us for a third term is a matter of pride," he said.

He asserted that "India first" is the key to the Centre's policies and governance. He highlighted the NDA government's fight against corruption, while reiterating the slogan of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas'.

Modi said the BJP's campaign to lift over 25 crore people out of poverty has brought them blessings during the elections.

"The country saw appeasement politics for long. We followed santushtikaran not tushtikaran," he said.

"The country was in the depths of despair in 2014. People elected us and an era of transformation began," PM Modi added.

While hailing his government’s actions and schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that the Opposition couldn’t bring in the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that Article 370 had taken away people’s rights.

"People who now dance with the Constitution did not dare to apply it there. Security forces were stoned. People said nothing could happen. After abrogation of Article 370, stone pelting is over. People are trusting the Constitution, flag and democracy of India and voting in large numbers," he said.

Modi said that the people of India have given him mandate for stability and continuity.

"People gave us mandate for stability, continuity; NDA scored unprecedented success in 4 state polls as well. People's mandate for Congress is to sit where it is, in opposition," he said.

The Prime Minister said that NDA not only won at the Centre, but also in four states. "There were four state elections along with the Lok Sabha polls. The NDA got unprecedented success in all four states. Mahaprabhu Jagannath’s land Odisha has blessed us. In Andhra Pradesh, there has been an NDA clean sweep. In Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the NDA is back. Six months ago, we won Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh."

Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the party has won its seats on the back of its allies.

"Congress and its ecosystem trying to impress upon people that they have defeated us. It has become parasitic party after 2014 and eats up the votes of its allies," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the speaker to take strict action against Rahul Gandhi for spreading lies.

Modi said the Congress has lied about EVMs, Constitution, reservation, Rafale, HAL, LIC and banks.

"On Agniveer, there were lies told to the House. The same was said about MSPs. It is the House’s bad fortune that its dignity is being hurt. A party that has sat here for 60 years and knows the work of government – when it chooses the path of chaos, we get proof that the country is moving in a dangerous direction. This is an insult of our freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for the country," he said.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Hinduism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people of India will not forgive him.

"People of the country will never forgive what happened yesterday. It was said that Hindus are violent. Are these your values? Is this your character? Is this your hatred for Hindus of this country? This country will not forget this for centuries. These are people who tried to coin the phrase Hindu terror. Their allies compare Hinduism with dengue, malaria, etc,. and these people clap. Their entire ecosystem wants to look down upon, abuse and insult Hinduism. After the scenes yesterday, Hindus have to think – is this insult a coincidence or part of a design," said.