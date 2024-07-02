Monsoon covers entire country six days ahead of schedule

NEW DELHI: The Southwest Monsoon of 2024 has finally covered the entire country six days ahead of schedule. The normal date for the monsoon to cover the entire nation is July 8. This early arrival is expected to boost the sowing of Kharif crops and ease food inflation in the coming months.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the Southwest Monsoon (SWM) advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, covering the entire country on July 2, 2024, compared to the normal date of July 8.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted an above-normal monsoon, over 106% of the long-period average between June and September.

However, the journey of the SWM has been haphazard so far. The country received an overall -11% deficient rainfall in June, the 7th lowest in the past 24 years.

The onset of the SWM was also early, arriving on May 30, two days ahead of its usual date of June 1 at the Kerala coast.

Monsoon progression was normal in the first week of June but later subdued in the rest of the country except South India.