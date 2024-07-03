Hathras stampede: Self-styled godman Bhole Baba continues to elude police net

LUCKNOW: The self-styled godman Narayan Saakar Hari alias ‘Bhole Baba’, who held a ‘Satsang Sabha’ in which 121 people lost their lives during a stampede in Phulrai village under Sikandrau tehsil of Hathras district on Tuesday, continues to remain at large, said the Uttar Pradesh Police.

According to Hathras deputy superintendent of police Sunil Kumar, the baba was yet to be brought into the police net amid the manhunt which was launched on Tuesday night. The UP Police raided the Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district in search of him.

"We did not find Baba ji inside the campus...He is not here," said Sunil Kumar. Bhole Baba, whose pictures with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav are going viral on social media, has a sprawling ashram in Mainpuri, the native district of the SP chief.

Additional DG, Agra Zone, Anupam Kulshreshtha, said that seven districts under the Agra zone had tasked their special operations group (SoG) teams to nab the organizers of the ‘satsang’. “We are moving in a systematic manner, first we will catch the organizers of the event and then as the probe progresses, names of others will be added to the FIR,” said the officer when asked whether the Baba would be arrested.

Late on Tuesday night, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against Bhole Baba’s Mukhya Sewadar Devprakash Madhukar and a number of unnamed organisers. But Bhole Baba’s name was missing in the FIR.

The FIR, lodged under Sections 105, 110, 126(a), 223 and 238 of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), claims that over 2.5 lakh people from various districts had gathered for the Satsang whereas the organisers had sought permission for only 80,000 people.

The FIR also says that the bodyguards of Bhole Baba stopped the devotees who were rushing to take his blessings in the field and that led them to fall in a ditch over one another leading to the loss of so many lives. The UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh had also confirmed overcrowding of the venue as a reason for the tragedy.