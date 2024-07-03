Russian President Putin expresses condolences over UP stampede tragedy

The stampede took place on Tuesday at Phulrai village in Sikandra Rao area of the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

The victims were part of the crowd of thousands that had gathered near Phulrai village in the Sikandrarau area for the 'satsang' by religious a preacher.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2. 5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.