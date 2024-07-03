Nation

Russian President Putin expresses condolences over UP stampede tragedy

Kindly accept the most sincere condolences over the tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh, Putin said in a message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Russian President Vladmir Putin.
Russian President Vladmir Putin.(File photo| ANI)
PTI

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed condolences over the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh in which 121 people were killed.

"President of #Russia Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to President of #India Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the tragic stampede in #UttarPradesh: Kindly accept the most sincere condolences over the tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh," the Russian Embassy in India posted on X.

The stampede took place on Tuesday at Phulrai village in Sikandra Rao area of the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

The victims were part of the crowd of thousands that had gathered near Phulrai village in the Sikandrarau area for the 'satsang' by religious a preacher.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2. 5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.

Russian President Vladmir Putin.
Hathras stampede: Death toll rises to 122, Godman Bhole Baba not named in FIR
Vladmir Putin
Hathras stampede

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com