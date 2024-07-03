We never thought such an incident would happen, says father of 3-year-old killed in Hathras stampede

HATHRAS: "We never thought that such an incident would take place," father of a three-year-old boy, who died in the stampede at a religious congregation here, said on Wednesday.

Satyendra Yadav (29) works as a driver in Delhi and had reached here with his family members on Tuesday morning to attend a 'satsang'.

"As I reached my vehicle (a three-wheeler loader) along with my mother, who had come to the event from the village, I got a call from my wife... she said, 'Pilua thaane aa jaao, Chhota khatam ho gayaa hai' (Come to the Pilua police station, Chhota is no more)," Yadav told PTI.

The three-year-old son of Yadav, Rovin, was affectionately called as Chhota by his family.

He was among the 122 people, who died in the stampede here on Tuesday.

"I, along with my wife, her two sisters and our two sons, left Delhi on Monday night at around 11 pm and by 5.30 am (on Tuesday), we reached here," Yadav said.

"The incident is indeed very devastating for my family," Yadav, who is in his village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah, said.

Rovin's last rites were performed in their village on Tuesday night, he added.

Recalling some of the scenes from the stampede, Yadav said, "I do not remember anything about the commotion that took place. Later on, I saw some people carrying a woman somewhere. I thought that she might have fainted (due to the weather), and hence she would be given medical treatment. I had not seriously thought about the incident."

"Then, I got a call from my wife. My voice was reaching her, but I could not hear what she was saying. So, I told her to come to the place where I had parked my vehicle," he said.

Sometime later, when he got another call from her, she, along with her sisters, was at the Pilua police station (in Etah) and informed him about Rovin's death, Yadav said, adding that he then informed his brother, who subsequently informed their father.