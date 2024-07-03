Youth from India scammed by fake job offers from SE Asian countries, Punjab Police arrests two accused

CHANDIGARH: Now, many youth from India are being scammed by fake job offers from Digital Sales and Marketing Executives, Customer Support Service, or Data Entry Operators in Cambodia, Laos, Yagon, Vietnam, and Myanmar. Once the youth land in these countries, their passports are taken away from them, and then they are forced to work in cyber-scamming call centres to target people back in India and thus commit cyber-financial fraud.

The Cyber Crime Division of the Punjab Police has arrested two travel agents for indulging in illegal trafficking of persons from the Punjab to Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries. Most of the youth have gone from South India and a few have also been rescued.

Director General of Police Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that those arrested have been identified as Amarjeet Singh, who is the owner of Visa Palace Immigration in Mohali and his accomplice, Gurjodh Singh. The arrested travel agents were sending innocent people from Punjab to Cambodia promising them lucrative data entry jobs. On arrival at Siam Reap in Cambodia, their passports were taken away from them and then they were forced/tortured to work in cyber-scamming call centres to target Indian people to commit cyber financial frauds.

Yadav said that following the statement of the victim, who has managed to escape from Cambodia after getting in contact with the Indian Embassy in Cambodia, The State Cyber Crime Police Station had registered a first information report (FIR) and started investigations in this case. A case had been registered under Sections 370, 406, 420, and 120-B of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act at Police Station State Cyber Crime.