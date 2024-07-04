3 more bridges collapse in Bihar, 9th in 15 days

PATNA: Amid heavy showers in Bihar, three bridges collapsed in Siwan district within 24 hours, marking the ninth such incident in the state in the last 15 days. No casualties or injuries were reported in the latest incidents of bridge collapse.
With the collapse of the bridges, road links of various villages situated along Gandak and Dhamhi rivers in Siwan have been snapped. These villages have been cut off from the district headquarters.
The incidents of bridge collapse took place in Patera and Dhamai villages and the third one under Tewta panchayat of the district. The first incident was reported from Devariya in Patera village of Maharajganj subdivision of the district.
A portion of the bridge built on Gandak river collapsed on Wednesday. Sources claimed that the bridge has not repaired ever since it was built 36-40 years ago. Its condition deteriorated due to the incessant rains in the last 24 hours. The bridge served as the only means of transportation for villagers.
Similarly, a bridge connecting Nautan and Sikandarpur collapsed in Tewtha panchayat of Maharajganj block.
The third bridge that caved in was in Dhamai village. The bridge was built over Gandak river and was repaired only a few days ago. Strong flow of water led to the collapse.
Experts, however, blamed an “unholy nexus” between politicians, contractors and officers behind a series of bridge collapse in the past fortnight.
Sources claimed that politicians in cahoots with officers and contractors are allegedly responsible for the construction of weak bridges, said Prof. S Narayan, former director of A N Sinha Institute of Social Study. “Nexus between contractors, bureaucrats and politicians is mainly responsible for the bridge collapse in the state and even the possibility of political funding cannot be ruled out,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Bihar government has formed a high-level committee to probe the bridge collapses. Majority of the bridges collapsed were either built or being constructed by the rural works department.