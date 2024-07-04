3 more bridges collapse in Bihar, 9th in 15 days

PATNA: Amid heavy showers in Bihar, three bridges collapsed in Siwan district within 24 hours, marking the ninth such incident in the state in the last 15 days. No casualties or injuries were reported in the latest incidents of bridge collapse.

With the collapse of the bridges, road links of various villages situated along Gandak and Dhamhi rivers in Siwan have been snapped. These villages have been cut off from the district headquarters.

The incidents of bridge collapse took place in Patera and Dhamai villages and the third one under Tewta panchayat of the district. The first incident was reported from Devariya in Patera village of Maharajganj subdivision of the district.